Toledo man charged after police say he abducted girlfriend at knifepoint

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is being charged with abduction after he allegedly forced his girlfriend into his car at knifepoint, keeping her until they were found near Sandusky.

Toledo Police were called to the 1200 block of Cribb before 9 p.m. Tuesday on what was originally a weapons call, but it became an abduction call.

According to court documents, the victim called her brother to come to pick her up. When he arrived, the suspect, Michael Hodge holding a knife and telling the victim and her brother that he would stab them. Shortly after, the victim called her mother and said Hodge forced her into his car at knifepoint.

Hodge’s phone was pinged by authorities and found to be on State Route 2 near Sandusky. Hodge was arrested and charged with the abduction.

