Advertisement

Toledo man charged after police say he abducted girlfriend at knifepoint

Michael Hodge is charged with abduction after forcing his girlfriend into his car and...
Michael Hodge is charged with abduction after forcing his girlfriend into his car and knifepoint after threatening her and her brother.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is being charged with abduction after he allegedly forced his girlfriend into his car at knifepoint, keeping her until they were found near Sandusky.

Toledo Police were called to the 1200 block of Cribb before 9 p.m. Tuesday on what was originally a weapons call, but it became an abduction call.

According to court documents, the victim called her brother to come to pick her up. When he arrived, the suspect, Michael Hodge holding a knife and telling the victim and her brother that he would stab them. Shortly after, the victim called her mother and said Hodge forced her into his car at knifepoint.

Hodge’s phone was pinged by authorities and found to be on State Route 2 near Sandusky. Hodge was arrested and charged with the abduction.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year old Ashley Sallie dies from a lethal dose of Fentanyl
A mother’s plea to reserve judgement on daughter’s overdose death goes viral
U.S. House of Representatives
House urges Pence to help oust Trump; impeachment next
Ohioans 80 or older can get COVID vaccine next week
Authorities say a veteran Florida deputy died in the line of duty a day before his retirement.
Man rams into patrol car, kills deputy day before retirement
The tickets to the park's Winter Chill Out sold out within minutes, with technical errors...
Winter Chill Out gives Cedar Point’s online ticketing a brain freeze

Latest News

AW Trail to close at I-75 for one night
Covenant Apartment fire
Sassinee Brown was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 13.
Police: Woman arrested after scratching one TPD officer, headbutting another
Researchers at The Ohio State University have discovered a new strain of the COVID-19 virus in...
OSU researchers discover new variant of COVID-19 virus