Two dead after truck crashes into Lima house

AMERICAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people are dead after a truck ran into a house early Wednesday morning in Lima.

Just after 1:30 a.m., a Ford F-150 was traveling north on Eastown Rd. when the driver, Joshua D. May, 29, of Lima, fell asleep at the wheel. The vehicle continued straight at the intersection of Gomer Rd. and into a home in the 3700 block of Gomer. The truck came to rest inside the home.

Michele L. Brockert, 52, and Jon A. Brockert, 57, were inside the residence at the time of the crash. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

May was wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.