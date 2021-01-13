Police: Woman arrested after scratching one TPD officer, headbutting another

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Toledo Police officers were injured Tuesday night while trying to arrest two people in North Toledo.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Bronson around 8:47 p.m. on a domestic violence call. While units were on the scene, police say, Sassinee Brown, 28, and Shomari Woodard, 43, both resisted arrest. Brown scratched one officer in the face and headbutted another in the mouth, according to official documents.

Neither officer is expected to miss work, according to TPD records.

Brown and Woodard were both booked into the Lucas County Jail.

