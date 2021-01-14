Advertisement

2021 in Toledo: The year of road repair

By Kayla Molander
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo is “putting on the blitz,” launching a long-awaited effort to fix up rough residential roads, starting with the intersection of Marne and Matlack, where Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz kicked off the effort Tuesday morning.

Road crews started right at 9 a.m. in what the city is calling a “pothole blitz.”

“We’re going to fix potholes and fix roads and improve parks. That’s what we’re doing this year,” says Kapszukiewicz.

This year, crews are tackling potholes earlier than they ever have before. In last year’s blitz, the city filled in more than 78,000 potholes before COVID forced the crews to stop their work. In 2019 it was more than 73,000.

But many would argue that Toledo’s roads need more than a pothole band-aid. In November, voters passed Issue 4, which sets aside a quarter-percent income tax exclusively for repaving residential streets.

“Last year, in terms of residential roads, we resurfaced 2.8 miles of residential road. This year, we’re going to resurface over 42 miles of residential road. That is 14 times the amount of residential road resurfacing in neighborhoods than we did last year,” says Kapszukiewicz.

According to the Mayor, this pothole blitz is just the beginning of a year dedicated to fixing up Toledo’s roads.

