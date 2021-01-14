Advertisement

AW Schools return to in-person learning this week

By Kristian Brown
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCLOVA, Ohio (WTVG) - Students at Anthony Wayne Schools are back in the classroom this week. Students returned to a hybrid learning model Monday. Next week, students in grades K-4 will go back to in-person learning four days a week.

Superintendent Jim Fritz says the district has learned a lot about safety protocols and contact tracing. He is confident that students will be safe in school.

Ohio Governor, Mike Dewine is encouraging school districts to go back to in-person learning by March, concerned about learning losses.

“Our staff has done a phenomenal job trying to work through the challenges, to provide the best opportunities that we could, and we will have things in place as we start the next school year to assess where are students are at and those who need additional work and learning opportunities we will provide those to them,” Fritz said.

The district is ready to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible teachers and staff once they are available by the Lucas County Health Department. On Thursday, the district’s school nurses were all vaccinated. The district needs 7,800 vaccines to cover staff and eligible students.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Eerie St.
TLCHD announces Phase 1B vaccination plan
One person was hospitalized after their car overturned during a crash on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Person sent to hospital after being partially ejected during crash
In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the...
Gov. DeWine mobilizes National Guard ahead of planned armed protests
I-75 gas leak. January 13, 2020.
Major gas leak temporarily shuts down I-75
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden

Latest News

Justin R. Dunlop Memorial Scholarship
Remembering a Rocket
Justin R. Dunlop Memorial Scholarship
Remembering a Rocket: The Justin R. Dunlop Memorial Scholarship
An aerial view of the pro shop at Heather Downs Country Club in south Toledo. January golf is...
Heather Downs Country Club takes advantage of mild winter (so far)
It will be carry-out and delivery only
Toledo company opening restaurant that will offer carry-out and delivery only
Wood County rolling out plan for Phase 1B of COVID vaccinations
Wood County rolling out plan for Phase 1B of COVID vaccinations