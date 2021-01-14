AW Schools return to in-person learning this week

MONCLOVA, Ohio (WTVG) - Students at Anthony Wayne Schools are back in the classroom this week. Students returned to a hybrid learning model Monday. Next week, students in grades K-4 will go back to in-person learning four days a week.

Superintendent Jim Fritz says the district has learned a lot about safety protocols and contact tracing. He is confident that students will be safe in school.

Ohio Governor, Mike Dewine is encouraging school districts to go back to in-person learning by March, concerned about learning losses.

“Our staff has done a phenomenal job trying to work through the challenges, to provide the best opportunities that we could, and we will have things in place as we start the next school year to assess where are students are at and those who need additional work and learning opportunities we will provide those to them,” Fritz said.

The district is ready to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible teachers and staff once they are available by the Lucas County Health Department. On Thursday, the district’s school nurses were all vaccinated. The district needs 7,800 vaccines to cover staff and eligible students.

