Demetric Kelley charged following shootout with officers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Demetric Kelley, the man who was injured during an altercation with police earlier this month, appeared in court on Thursday. He faces two counts of felonious assault with a weapon or ordinance and was ordered held on $125,000 bond for each count. He will appear for a preliminary hearing on January 22.

Kelley was arrested after exchanging fire with three Toledo police officers in the parking lot of the Secor Woods Apartments on January 2. According to body camera footage released by the police, officers responded to the apartments three times between Friday and Saturday as members of Kelley’s family, and then several neighbors, reported that he was in medical or mental distress. On the third call, officers arrived and found Kelley outside the apartments with a handgun.

The footage shows Kelley and the officers exchanging fire, followed by a foot chase during which Kelley is struck by bullets from one of the officers. Kelley was hospitalized with six gunshot wounds, three from the officer’s weapon. He has since been released from the hospital.

