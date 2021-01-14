Advertisement

Demetric Kelley charged following shootout with officers

Kelley faces two counts of felonious assault with a weapon or ordinance.
Toledo Police are investigating after an officer involved shooting at the Secor Woods...
Toledo Police are investigating after an officer involved shooting at the Secor Woods Apartments on Saturday morning.(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Demetric Kelley, the man who was injured during an altercation with police earlier this month, appeared in court on Thursday. He faces two counts of felonious assault with a weapon or ordinance and was ordered held on $125,000 bond for each count. He will appear for a preliminary hearing on January 22.

Kelley was arrested after exchanging fire with three Toledo police officers in the parking lot of the Secor Woods Apartments on January 2. According to body camera footage released by the police, officers responded to the apartments three times between Friday and Saturday as members of Kelley’s family, and then several neighbors, reported that he was in medical or mental distress. On the third call, officers arrived and found Kelley outside the apartments with a handgun.

The footage shows Kelley and the officers exchanging fire, followed by a foot chase during which Kelley is struck by bullets from one of the officers. Kelley was hospitalized with six gunshot wounds, three from the officer’s weapon. He has since been released from the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Eerie St.
TLCHD announces Phase 1B vaccination plan
One person was hospitalized after their car overturned during a crash on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Person sent to hospital after being partially ejected during crash
In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the...
Gov. DeWine mobilizes National Guard ahead of planned armed protests
I-75 gas leak. January 13, 2020.
Major gas leak temporarily shuts down I-75
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden

Latest News

Justin R. Dunlop Memorial Scholarship
Remembering a Rocket
Justin R. Dunlop Memorial Scholarship
Remembering a Rocket: The Justin R. Dunlop Memorial Scholarship
An aerial view of the pro shop at Heather Downs Country Club in south Toledo. January golf is...
Heather Downs Country Club takes advantage of mild winter (so far)
It will be carry-out and delivery only
Toledo company opening restaurant that will offer carry-out and delivery only
Wood County rolling out plan for Phase 1B of COVID vaccinations
Wood County rolling out plan for Phase 1B of COVID vaccinations