Major gas leak temporarily shuts down I-75

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A major gas leak at a construction site in downtown Toledo caused the closure of I-75 in both directions on Wednesday night.

Toledo 911 received a call just before 9:30 p.m. that a gas line had been struck near the I-75 onramp at 14th and Washington streets.

Toledo Police closed down Washington from 17th to 11th, and they closed I-75 at 9:49 p.m. due to safety concerns. The interstate was reopened at 11:05 p.m.

Columbia Gas determined a 16-inch medium pressure main was struck by a large excavator.

ToledoFire on scene 14th St & Washington as excavating crews hit a 16” natural gas line. Both North & South I-75 is being shut down near the Washington St entrance ramp. Avoid I 75 at this time traffic being diverted to city streets. @WTOL11Toledo @13abc @NBC24WNWO @toledonews pic.twitter.com/Hif3pUHpSr — Toledo Fire & Rescue (@ToledoFire) January 14, 2021

Fleet Pride, located at 200 Indiana was evacuated due to the proximity to the leak. No further evacuations have taken place.

Toledo Fire crews have continued to monitor the area using gas meters with no detectable readings found. Columbia Gas representatives have indicated that this will be an extended operation and is unable able to provide an estimated time that the leak will be secured.

There were no injuries reported.

As of 4:20 a.m., the following roads continued to be affected:

I-75 South exit 202A, Washington St - Downtown - CLOSED

I-75 North entrance ramp at Washington St and 14th - CLOSED

Washington St from 17th to 11th St - CLOSED

11th - 17th streets between Monroe St and Washington St - CLOSED

