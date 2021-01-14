Advertisement

Gov. DeWine mobilizes National Guard ahead of planned armed protests

In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the...
In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the Governor's Residence in Columbus, Ohio. DeWine called Tuesday's riots in Washington D.C. a dark day in American history.(John Minchillo | AP)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - During a virtual press conference Thursday morning, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a proclamation that mobilizes the Ohio National Guard ahead of protests expected in the coming days.

According to an internal FBI memo, armed protests are planned at all 50 state capitols and the U.S. Capitol ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden.

“We will respect the rights of peaceful protesters,” DeWine said. “But we were horrified by what we all saw (during the riots at the U.S. Capitol). ... People want to turn peaceful protests into an opportunity for violence. That won’t be tolerated in Ohio.”

The Ohio National Guard will serve as needed in assistance to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which handles security at the Ohio Statehouse, along with local law enforcement in Columbus. DeWine said if the need arises elsewhere in the state, the National Guard will be available in those locations as well.

DeWine also authorized another 500 members of the Ohio National Guard to be sent to Washington D.C. to assist with security around Inauguration Day, bringing the total to around 700 from Ohio.

The Ohio Statehouse will be closed Sunday through Wednesday next week, as well as all state buildings in downtown Columbus.

“It’s time to observe the peaceful transition of power,” DeWine said.

Ohio Capitol protests

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and other officials give updates on preparations for the protests at the Ohio Statehouse expected in the coming days.

Posted by 13abc on Thursday, January 14, 2021
DeWine mobilizes National Guard

CONTINUED: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and other officials give updates on preparations for the protests at the Ohio Statehouse expected in the coming days.

Posted by 13abc on Thursday, January 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Eerie St.
TLCHD announces Phase 1B vaccination plan
One person was hospitalized after their car overturned during a crash on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Person sent to hospital after being partially ejected during crash
I-75 gas leak. January 13, 2020.
Major gas leak temporarily shuts down I-75
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden

Latest News

Justin R. Dunlop Memorial Scholarship
Remembering a Rocket
Justin R. Dunlop Memorial Scholarship
Remembering a Rocket: The Justin R. Dunlop Memorial Scholarship
An aerial view of the pro shop at Heather Downs Country Club in south Toledo. January golf is...
Heather Downs Country Club takes advantage of mild winter (so far)
It will be carry-out and delivery only
Toledo company opening restaurant that will offer carry-out and delivery only
Wood County rolling out plan for Phase 1B of COVID vaccinations
Wood County rolling out plan for Phase 1B of COVID vaccinations