Harold Bornstein, Trump’s former personal physician, dies at age 73

(Gray News) - Dr. Harold Bornstein, President Donald Trump’s former personal physician, died Friday at age 73, according to his obituary.

A cause of death was not given. He is survived by his wife and children.

A gastroenterologist, Bornstein was Trump’s personal physician from 1980 to 2017, the New York Times reported, having inherited Trump from his father, Dr. Jacob Bornstein.

Dr. Harold Bornstein, who as Trump’s doctor attested that he would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency,” died at 73.

Loquacious, hirsute and eccentric, Bornstein, a gastroenterologist, was Trump’s doctor from 1980 to 2017. https://t.co/DkAZg52qtL — Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) January 14, 2021

During Trump’s first presidential campaign, Bornstein wrote a glowing letter that praised his health, saying “If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”

The Times reported he later fell out of favor with Trump for disclosing that the president was taking medication for his hair.

Bornstein claimed that Trump’s associates took the president’s medical records in February 2017 in what he describes as a raid, two days after Bornstein made the disclosure about the hair medication.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.