January 14th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny early today. More clouds will return this afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s. Rain is likely overnight tonight with a low in the middle 30s. A few rain and snow showers are possible on Friday with steady temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. A few snow flurries are possible at times over the weekend with highs in the mid-30s. Highs will stay in the low to middle 30s early next week.

