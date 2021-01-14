Library hosting Teen Takeover Week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Public Library’s Instagram account will be taken over by teenagers during Teen Takeover Week.

From January 17-24, teens will share book recommendations and be featured on the TLCPL Instagram account.

Here’s how a teenager can get involved:

Choose a book.

Take a picture.

Send your recommendation in this form.

Those photos will be showcased on the Library’s Instagram page all week!

