Library hosting Teen Takeover Week
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Public Library’s Instagram account will be taken over by teenagers during Teen Takeover Week.
From January 17-24, teens will share book recommendations and be featured on the TLCPL Instagram account.
Here’s how a teenager can get involved:
Choose a book.
Take a picture.
Send your recommendation in this form.
Those photos will be showcased on the Library’s Instagram page all week!
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.