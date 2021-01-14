Ottawa and Hancock Counties set plans for next stage of vaccination

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Those 80 and over will be able to get vaccinated starting next week, with younger populations to follow.

To keep things organized, counties are registering the public to set immunization times.

Hancock County residents can register online HERE.

Those without internet access can call 419-423-8496 or 419-424-7105 to be registered by phone.

The two Kroger stores in Findlay will also be offering vaccine for 1B individuals: All COVID-19 vaccines will require an appointment via www.kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or by calling 866-211-5320.

The Ottawa County Health Department will register the public on their website as well. Those needing help registering can call 2-1-1 or 419-898-6459 or 877-898-6459 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

