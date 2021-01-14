Advertisement

Ottawa and Hancock Counties set plans for next stage of vaccination

Corrine Bakken, 92, receives her first COVID-19 vaccination.
Corrine Bakken, 92, receives her first COVID-19 vaccination.(KVLY)
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Those 80 and over will be able to get vaccinated starting next week, with younger populations to follow.

To keep things organized, counties are registering the public to set immunization times.

Hancock County residents can register online HERE.

Those without internet access can call 419-423-8496 or 419-424-7105 to be registered by phone.

The two Kroger stores in Findlay will also be offering vaccine for 1B individuals: All COVID-19 vaccines will require an appointment via www.kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or by calling 866-211-5320.

The Ottawa County Health Department will register the public on their website as well. Those needing help registering can call 2-1-1 or 419-898-6459 or 877-898-6459 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Eerie St.
TLCHD announces Phase 1B vaccination plan
One person was hospitalized after their car overturned during a crash on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Person sent to hospital after being partially ejected during crash
In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the...
Gov. DeWine mobilizes National Guard ahead of planned armed protests
I-75 gas leak. January 13, 2020.
Major gas leak temporarily shuts down I-75
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden

Latest News

Justin R. Dunlop Memorial Scholarship
Remembering a Rocket
Justin R. Dunlop Memorial Scholarship
Remembering a Rocket: The Justin R. Dunlop Memorial Scholarship
An aerial view of the pro shop at Heather Downs Country Club in south Toledo. January golf is...
Heather Downs Country Club takes advantage of mild winter (so far)
It will be carry-out and delivery only
Toledo company opening restaurant that will offer carry-out and delivery only
Wood County rolling out plan for Phase 1B of COVID vaccinations
Wood County rolling out plan for Phase 1B of COVID vaccinations