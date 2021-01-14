Person sent to hospital after being partially ejected during crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after they were partially ejected during a one-vehicle crash late Wednesday night near downtown Toledo.

Toledo Police said a vehicle was traveling east in the 100 block of S. Summit when the driver lost control, hitting a light pole and causing the vehicle to flip several times.

The driver, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

