Person sent to hospital after being partially ejected during crash

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after they were partially ejected during a one-vehicle crash late Wednesday night near downtown Toledo.

Toledo Police said a vehicle was traveling east in the 100 block of S. Summit when the driver lost control, hitting a light pole and causing the vehicle to flip several times.

The driver, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

