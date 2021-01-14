Stimulus money still on the way for millions of Americans

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Millions of Americans have already received their second stimulus check, but many haven’t. Some may even be owed money from the first round of payments.

If you’re one of those who still have not received your check, the money could still be on the way, but you may have to wait a while.

“If you did not receive that $1,200 or $2,400 payment in 2019, you will get that on your 2020 tax return,” says Faheem Salameh, an accountant at Tax Max Services in Toledo.

There are a lot of reasons you could be owed more money; perhaps you had a child or changed bank accounts. Some people just slipped through the cracks.

“If the IRS because they were closed, the agents were working from home, they had a lot of work, they did not get to the hard copy documents, which is normal for people who filed hard copies to not receive their stimulus check yet because the IRS is falling behind,” says Salameh.

On your 2020 returns, you’ll be able to say how much of your stimulus payment you are still entitled to, but you’ll still have to wait for your refund before you get the cash.

“If they did not file 2019 electronically, they can file 2020 electronically, and that will expedite it,” says Salameh.

According to Salameh, if you do end up getting some of that stimulus in your tax refund, you may not see that money in your account until at least mid-February.

