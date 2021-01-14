Advertisement

TLCHD announces Phase 1B vaccination plan

On Eerie St.
On Eerie St.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Certain residents in Lucas County will begin to receive COVID-19 vaccines next week as the health department rolls out Phase 1B of the vaccination plan, according to the Toledo Lucas County Health Department.

Beginning next week, residents ages 80 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine. The following week, that extends to residents ages 75 and older along with those who have severe congenital or developmental disorders.

On Feb. 1, eligibility extends to residents ages 70 and older along with teachers and staff of K-12 schools who are remaining or starting in-person or hybrid learning. And then on Feb. 8, residents ages 65 and older are eligible.

TLCHD Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski estimates there are 15,000 residents who are eligible for vaccinations in Phase 1B with approximately 6,000 doses currently available.

With a limited supply, vaccines will be scheduled and given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those who don’t receive doses will be placed on a waiting list. Zgozinski stressed the pre-registration available at this link as important to determining further planning. Appointments are required and a form of identification is required.

There are 23 sites throughout Lucas County, including various Kroger stores, Mercy Health, ProMedica, UTMC, and McLaren St. Luke’s. An interactive map is available on the TLCHD website.

Assistance is available through the United Way’s 2-1-1 service and the Area Office on Aging.

TLCHD Phase 1B

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department discusses the rollout of COVID vaccines during Phase 1B.

Posted by 13abc on Thursday, January 14, 2021

Links for information in other local counties:

