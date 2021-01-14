Toledo native creates coffee business while battling COVID-19

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Aiden O’Rourke runs his own business: coffee brewing company “Roastr.”

“It’s one of the freshest cups of coffee you’re going to get around here,” said O’Rourke.

Since last year “Roastr” has been O’Rourke’s main focus. The Toledo native roasts Columbian blends of coffee beans. O’Roarke the company’s sole employee is responsible for the marketing, sales, and creation of his products.

“It’s all science and I love chemistry,” said O’Rourke. “After doing a little bit of research, a lot of practice, and a lot of errors, just learning from my mistakes I think it turned out pretty good.”

Aiden O'Rourke launched Roastr officially in October of 2020, and is aiming to grow the company larger in 2021. (Jack Bassett)

Aiden, a former University of Toledo Rocket student opted out of his senior year. He choose instead to go all-in on his new caffeinated career path.

“The only things that get done are what you do with your own hands,” said O’Rourke. “The more time I put into it, the more will come out of it.”

For O’Roarke the months leading up to the launch of “Roastr” came with growing obstacles, Including Aiden testing positive with COVID-19.

“It was pretty bad.,” said O’Rourke. “I know there’s people who had it way worse than I did. I’ve only been alive for a little bit of time but that’s the worst condition I’ve ever been in my life.”

Aiden believes his experience with the virus served as a wake-up call to chase his dream. The young businessman says he now sees the coffee cup half full, not half-empty.

“What I was always taught growing up is look at what you have in your hand or look what you have and figure out a way to make it work for your current situation,” said O’Rourke. “No matter how many times I try and fail I’ll keep going.”

To support and order from “Roastr” you can do so by visiting the business on Instagram and Facebook.

