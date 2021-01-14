Advertisement

Toledo’s MLK Day 2021 will be virtual this year

The day-long event will feature virtual performances and the Toledo Museum of Art.
By James Starks
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Like most events over the last 10 months, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Day will look different than in years past due to the pandemic. This year it will be virtual. The City of Toledo, The University of Toledo, and the Human Relations Commission have joined to put the event together.

”It’s really an important opportunity for us. Not just to celebrate the Dr. King but also to understand and embark on the work that all of us must do,” Dr. Gregory Postel said. Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz agreed.

“Despite the curveball COVID has thrown us, we’re going to honor his life and his mission,” the mayor added.

In a meeting with the media Thursday, the organizers of the event highlighted some of the day’s events, which includes various performances done virtually. Possibly the biggest surprise from the meeting was the announcement that the Toledo Museum of Art will be open on MLK Day for the first time ever.

“It’s monumental,” Erin Baker of the Human Relations Commission said. “We want everyone to take advantage of this opportunity and reflect on the life of Dr. King.”

Throughout the meeting, the discussion turned towards the highly-charged national climate that we are in. With protests and riots that have polarized parts of our country, organizers hope Dr. King’s message of unity will ring truer than before.

”Our hope and our goal in this is not only to wrap a virtual hug around our city but to inspire people to love one another,” pleaded Christina Rodriguez.

“I think you can accomplish quite a lot peacefully with dignity and honor,” added Mayor Kapszukiewicz. “And Dr. King did...and I think that’s what we need more than ever these days.”

The event begins at 10 AM on January 18 and can be viewed on the City of Toledo’s Facebook page.

For more information about the MLK Day event, visit www.utoledo.edu/mlk.

