Wood County rolling out plan for Phase 1B of COVID vaccinations

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Wood County will begin vaccinating residents ages 80 and older beginning next week as part of Ohio’s Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine plan.

During the first week of Phase 1B, five registered providers in the county will receive a combined 1,200 doses. The vaccinations will begin Wednesday, January 20.

“Together, we are well-equipped to lead this effort in our community,” said Jeff Klein, director of the Wood County Emergency Management Agency.

Each week, the age requirement for receiving the vaccine will be reduced by five years, following this schedule:

Week of Jan. 25: People age 75 and older, along with people who have severe congenital or developmental disorders.

Week of Feb. 1: People age 70 or older are eligible, as are employees of K-12 schools that commit to in-person or hybrid education.

Week of Feb. 8: People 65 and older become eligible.

“While we know that many people in our community are eager to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, we must be patient while demand for the vaccine remains higher than the available supply,” said Denise Niese, Executive Director for the Wood County Committee on Aging. “As vaccine supply increases, we will be able to vaccinate more of those in Phase 1B, and eventually, all Ohioans who choose to be vaccinated.”

The Wood County Health Department has created a website that includes updated information on vaccine providers in Wood County that have available appointments. This website, Vaccine.WoodCountyHealth.org, will be a “one-stop shop” for information about all the providers who are distributing vaccines in the community. It can also be accessed by going to www.WoodCountyHealth.org and clicking on COVID-19 Vaccines.

For vaccines administered by the Wood County Health Department, a mobile application and website called ArmorVax will be used for registration. Details about this can be found at Vaccine.WoodCountyHealth.org. Alternatively, if you would like to speak to someone to schedule an appointment, you can call 419-352-8402 and choose option 1. During the initial launch, the Health Department is partnering with the Wood County Committee on Aging and 2-1-1, who are providing support for vaccination scheduling.

Vaccine appointments will likely be reserved quickly, and people may need to keep checking back. Each provider may handle scheduling differently, so go to Vaccine.WoodCountyHealth.org to learn more about those details.

“Moving into Phase 1B will provide an opportunity to protect our most vulnerable and to help keep kids in school,” said Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Robison. “We are committed to administering every dose provided to Wood County every week, both now, when supply is limited, and later when more doses are available.”

Both public and private K-12 schools are working with the Wood County Health Department to develop their vaccination plans. Each school district may take different approaches, based on their specific needs. Schools will be releasing details directly to their eligible staff.

So far, and Wood County in total has had about 4,500 people receive their first dose. Possible vaccine reactions include fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. Severe reactions are rare and are reported for investigation.

“Even after you have been vaccinated, you should continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The vaccine will protect you from getting ill from COVID-19; however, not enough is known about whether or not you can still carry the virus and spread it to others,” said Dr. Michael Lemon, Chief Medical Officer of Wood County Hospital.

Links for information in other local counties:

