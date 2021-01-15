Advertisement

DeWine authoritzes more Ohio National Guardsmen to travel to Washington D.C.

Gov. DeWine visited Toledo Express Airport on Tuesday to discuss the surging COVID-19 numbers...
Gov. DeWine visited Toledo Express Airport on Tuesday to discuss the surging COVID-19 numbers locally.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Additional Ohio National Guard members are on their way to Washington D.C. to assist with security in advance of the presidential inauguration after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine authorized the activation of additional members.

With the additional activation, the Ohio National Guard has sent approximately 1,000 soliders and airmen to the nation’s capital. The activation of the additional Guard members follows a request from the U.S. National Guard Bureau Thursday evening for extra support.

“Our Ohio National Guard is part of the overall defense forces in our country and has specific skills and equipment to aid the federal government in situations such as this,” said Governor DeWine. “In addition to the Citizen Soldiers and Citizen Airmen headed to our nation’s capital, we have an ample number of troops who’ve been placed on state active duty to support local and state law enforcement as needed here in Ohio. Violence will not be tolerated.”

On Thursday, DeWine signed a proclamation to activate several hundred Ohio National Guard members to state active duty to protect Ohio, its citizens, and public buildings and property during any potential civil unrest in greater Columbus or other communities across the state after the unprecedented riots and assault at the U.S. Capitol and in anticipation of planned protests in Ohio leading up to the presidential inauguration next week.

“Ohio National Guard personnel assigned to this mission are trained, equipped, and prepared to assist law enforcement authorities with protecting lives and property of citizens in Ohio while ensuring people’s rights to demonstrate peacefully,” said Ohio Adjutant General Maj. Gen. John Harris, Jr.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Eerie St.
TLCHD announces Phase 1B vaccination plan
One person was hospitalized after their car overturned during a crash on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Person sent to hospital after being partially ejected during crash
In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the...
Gov. DeWine mobilizes National Guard ahead of planned armed protests
It will be carry-out and delivery only
Toledo company opening restaurant that will offer carry-out and delivery only
I-75 gas leak. January 13, 2020.
Major gas leak temporarily shuts down I-75

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, mortuary worker transports the body of a COVID-19...
Ohio surpasses 10,000 COVID deaths
File image
Two Toledo pharmacists, pharmacy restricted from dispensing opioids by federal court
Springfield Local Schools will resume in-person learning Tuesday
Springfield Local Schools will resume in-person learning Tuesday
ProMedica updates visitor restriction guidelines