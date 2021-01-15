DeWine authoritzes more Ohio National Guardsmen to travel to Washington D.C.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Additional Ohio National Guard members are on their way to Washington D.C. to assist with security in advance of the presidential inauguration after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine authorized the activation of additional members.

With the additional activation, the Ohio National Guard has sent approximately 1,000 soliders and airmen to the nation’s capital. The activation of the additional Guard members follows a request from the U.S. National Guard Bureau Thursday evening for extra support.

“Our Ohio National Guard is part of the overall defense forces in our country and has specific skills and equipment to aid the federal government in situations such as this,” said Governor DeWine. “In addition to the Citizen Soldiers and Citizen Airmen headed to our nation’s capital, we have an ample number of troops who’ve been placed on state active duty to support local and state law enforcement as needed here in Ohio. Violence will not be tolerated.”

On Thursday, DeWine signed a proclamation to activate several hundred Ohio National Guard members to state active duty to protect Ohio, its citizens, and public buildings and property during any potential civil unrest in greater Columbus or other communities across the state after the unprecedented riots and assault at the U.S. Capitol and in anticipation of planned protests in Ohio leading up to the presidential inauguration next week.

“Ohio National Guard personnel assigned to this mission are trained, equipped, and prepared to assist law enforcement authorities with protecting lives and property of citizens in Ohio while ensuring people’s rights to demonstrate peacefully,” said Ohio Adjutant General Maj. Gen. John Harris, Jr.

