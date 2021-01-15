Advertisement

Graceland offering virtual tours for guests

Tickets are $100 a person
By WMC staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Graceland is making it easier for visitors to tour Elvis Presley’s mansion. According to a news release, fans and music lovers from around the world can visit Graceland virtually.

A two-hour guided tour gives a behind the rope look at the mansion, a tour of the Lisa Marie jet, and a walk through Elvis Presley’s Memphis exhibit and the entertainment complex.

Tours will be provided through a private, closed Facebook Group and will be archived for 72 hours following the live event so guests can watch it again. That 72-hour window can accommodate guests in all time zones.

The first tours will be on January 27, February 25, and March 25. Additional dates will continue to be added. Tickets will be $100 per person and are on sale now at Graceland.com or by calling 800-238-2000 or 901-332-3322 for international callers.

The Virtual Live Tours will be hosted by the Vice President of Graceland Archines and Exhibits, Angie Marchese.

Copyright 2021 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Eerie St.
TLCHD announces Phase 1B vaccination plan
One person was hospitalized after their car overturned during a crash on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Person sent to hospital after being partially ejected during crash
In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the...
Gov. DeWine mobilizes National Guard ahead of planned armed protests
It will be carry-out and delivery only
Toledo company opening restaurant that will offer carry-out and delivery only
I-75 gas leak. January 13, 2020.
Major gas leak temporarily shuts down I-75

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., displays the signed article of impeachment against...
Timing of Trump trial uncertain as Pelosi gives no clues
A woman witnessed two people dangling the deer over the bridge and then dropping it.
GRAPHIC: Deer thrown off interstate bridge hits semi-truck in Mississippi
Deer thrown off I-55 bridge hits semi-truck; Those involved face multiple charges
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, mortuary worker transports the body of a COVID-19...
Ohio surpasses 10,000 COVID deaths
A bus crash left quite a sight for Friday morning commuters in the Bronx.
NYC bus hangs off bridge