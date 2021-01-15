January 15th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain is likely early today with snow mixing in at times. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Temperatures will be steady in the middle to upper 30s. Snow flurries are possible at times tonight and on Saturday. Snow showers are likely on Sunday with a dusting to a half inch of snow possible. Next week will bring average January weather with highs in the low 30s and a chance of snow and rain on Tuesday and Thursday.

