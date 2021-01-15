Local organization offering free Narcan training, kits

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio saw an alarming rise in overdose deaths in 2020. Experts say it was likely the worst year for overdose deaths in the state’s history.

In light of that recent trend, the Frederick Douglass Center is hosting a special event to save lives.

“We’re here for communities, here for families that need support,” says Reggie Williams, executive director of the center.

The Doug, as it’s affectionately called, has a biweekly commodity giveaway on Friday. This time, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is also providing free Narcan training and kits.

“This simple, free thing that we’re offering can help save a life,” says Mahjida Steffin, the department’s opioid program prevention coordinator.

Narcan is a nasal spray that can reverse an opioid overdose.

Steffin recommends that you keep Narcan on hand if you, or someone you know, uses street drugs.

“If you’re someone who might use street-purchased oxycodone, or percoset, or vicodin, and you don’t know what’s in there, fentanyl could be in there,” says Steffin.

Anyone who goes through the training on Friday gets a $10 gift card, courtesy of Molina Health.

“There’s a lot of drug overdoses that are happening in the community. We want our families to be on guard and be prepared so they know how to administer it, if someone in their family was to overdose,” says Williams.

The commodities giveaway is 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at the Frederick Douglass Center.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.