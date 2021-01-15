Man arrested on 2000 murder case of Chrishana Logan

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the 2000 rape and murder of Chrishana Logan.

Kenneth Marshall was taken into custody in Hammond, Indiana, on Thursday after his DNA matched samples taken from the crime scene nearly 21 years ago. He has been indicted for the murder and rape of Logan, along with two other rapes.

On April 15, 2000, police found Logan in the 2400 block of Robinwood. An autopsy determined she had been raped and strangled.

In 2005, DNA from the Logan scene matched with two other rapes that had happened in Toledo during 2000 as well. However, a suspect was not identified at that time.

Marshall was identified as the suspect on Jan. 4 after a CODIS hit discovered it was his DNA at the three crime scenes. Ohio BCI alerted the Toledo Police-Lucas County Prosector’s Office Cold Case Task Force of Marshall’s identity.

Marshall, 54, was interviewed by members of the Cold Case Task Force after his arrest in Indiana. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Toledo.

