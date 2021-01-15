Advertisement

Man arrested on 2000 murder case of Chrishana Logan

Jail cell
Jail cell(AP)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the 2000 rape and murder of Chrishana Logan.

Kenneth Marshall was taken into custody in Hammond, Indiana, on Thursday after his DNA matched samples taken from the crime scene nearly 21 years ago. He has been indicted for the murder and rape of Logan, along with two other rapes.

On April 15, 2000, police found Logan in the 2400 block of Robinwood. An autopsy determined she had been raped and strangled.

In 2005, DNA from the Logan scene matched with two other rapes that had happened in Toledo during 2000 as well. However, a suspect was not identified at that time.

Marshall was identified as the suspect on Jan. 4 after a CODIS hit discovered it was his DNA at the three crime scenes. Ohio BCI alerted the Toledo Police-Lucas County Prosector’s Office Cold Case Task Force of Marshall’s identity.

Marshall, 54, was interviewed by members of the Cold Case Task Force after his arrest in Indiana. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Toledo.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Eerie St.
TLCHD announces Phase 1B vaccination plan
One person was hospitalized after their car overturned during a crash on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Person sent to hospital after being partially ejected during crash
In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the...
Gov. DeWine mobilizes National Guard ahead of planned armed protests
It will be carry-out and delivery only
Toledo company opening restaurant that will offer carry-out and delivery only
I-75 gas leak. January 13, 2020.
Major gas leak temporarily shuts down I-75

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, mortuary worker transports the body of a COVID-19...
Ohio surpasses 10,000 COVID deaths
Gov. DeWine visited Toledo Express Airport on Tuesday to discuss the surging COVID-19 numbers...
DeWine authoritzes more Ohio National Guardsmen to travel to Washington D.C.
File image
Two Toledo pharmacists, pharmacy restricted from dispensing opioids by federal court
Springfield Local Schools will resume in-person learning Tuesday
Springfield Local Schools will resume in-person learning Tuesday