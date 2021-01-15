Advertisement

Michigan State Police making preparations ahead of expected protests in Lansing

The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing(WLUC)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WTVG) - Leaders from various organizations across Michigan came together Friday morning to speak about security measures taking place to protect the state capitol and downtown Lansing during expected protests this weekend.

According to Cpl. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police, the measures start with an increased presence of uniformed officers at the capitol, through at least mid-February. A fence is also being erected Friday around the state capitol.

“Security enhancements that have been put in place include both seen and unseen measures,” Gasper said. “I can assure you that we take our responsibility for safeguarding the Capitol and those who work and visit here seriously and, together with our law enforcement partners, we will be prepared to ensure law and order.”

The increased security comes in response to social media chatter that law enforcement agencies have seen surrounding planned protests at all 50 state capitols, including Lansing, ahead of Wednesday’s Inauguration Day in Washington D.C. Specifically, law enforcement is providing safety and security for what they believe to be protests on Sunday.

In addition to members of the Michigan State Police, security will include members of the Lansing Police Department, Ingham County Sheriff Department, and the Michigan National Guard.

The FBI is also involved, investigating individuals believed to be involved in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. SAC Tim Waters, with the FBI Detroit Division, asked anyone with information on past or future criminal activities to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Officials also asked the public to stay out of downtown Lansing this weekend if they have no specific, intentional purpose to visit. There will be several road closures in effect for downtown Lansing on Sunday to facilitate ingress and egress.

Mich. Statehouse security

Michigan State Police hold an update on security measures being taken ahead of expected protests at the state capitol on Sunday.

Posted by 13abc on Friday, January 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Eerie St.
TLCHD announces Phase 1B vaccination plan
One person was hospitalized after their car overturned during a crash on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Person sent to hospital after being partially ejected during crash
In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the...
Gov. DeWine mobilizes National Guard ahead of planned armed protests
It will be carry-out and delivery only
Toledo company opening restaurant that will offer carry-out and delivery only
I-75 gas leak. January 13, 2020.
Major gas leak temporarily shuts down I-75

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, mortuary worker transports the body of a COVID-19...
Ohio surpasses 10,000 COVID deaths
Gov. DeWine visited Toledo Express Airport on Tuesday to discuss the surging COVID-19 numbers...
DeWine authoritzes more Ohio National Guardsmen to travel to Washington D.C.
File image
Two Toledo pharmacists, pharmacy restricted from dispensing opioids by federal court
Springfield Local Schools will resume in-person learning Tuesday
Springfield Local Schools will resume in-person learning Tuesday
ProMedica updates visitor restriction guidelines