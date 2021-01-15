Michigan State Police making preparations ahead of expected protests in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WTVG) - Leaders from various organizations across Michigan came together Friday morning to speak about security measures taking place to protect the state capitol and downtown Lansing during expected protests this weekend.

According to Cpl. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police, the measures start with an increased presence of uniformed officers at the capitol, through at least mid-February. A fence is also being erected Friday around the state capitol.

“Security enhancements that have been put in place include both seen and unseen measures,” Gasper said. “I can assure you that we take our responsibility for safeguarding the Capitol and those who work and visit here seriously and, together with our law enforcement partners, we will be prepared to ensure law and order.”

The increased security comes in response to social media chatter that law enforcement agencies have seen surrounding planned protests at all 50 state capitols, including Lansing, ahead of Wednesday’s Inauguration Day in Washington D.C. Specifically, law enforcement is providing safety and security for what they believe to be protests on Sunday.

In addition to members of the Michigan State Police, security will include members of the Lansing Police Department, Ingham County Sheriff Department, and the Michigan National Guard.

The FBI is also involved, investigating individuals believed to be involved in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. SAC Tim Waters, with the FBI Detroit Division, asked anyone with information on past or future criminal activities to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Officials also asked the public to stay out of downtown Lansing this weekend if they have no specific, intentional purpose to visit. There will be several road closures in effect for downtown Lansing on Sunday to facilitate ingress and egress.

Mich. Statehouse security Michigan State Police hold an update on security measures being taken ahead of expected protests at the state capitol on Sunday. Posted by 13abc on Friday, January 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.