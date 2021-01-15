Northern Lakes League announces plans for additions, realignment

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One of the biggest high school athletic conferences in northwest Ohio has announced plans to add eight members and realign the larger conference into two divisions.

The Northern Lakes League made the announcement Friday after a week’s worth of speculation.

Currently, the league includes Anthony Wayne, Bowling Green, Maumee, Napoleon, Northview, Perrysburg, Springfield, and Southview.

The league is currently asking for schools interested in joining the league to contact commissioner Richard Browne at nllexpansion2021@gmail.com.

In a letter sent to parents, Maumee superintendent Dr. Todd Kramer said changes are not expected for the 2021-22 school year.

The two divisions in the league would be broken up by school enrollment over a four-year period, putting larger schools and smaller ones into separate divisions. Currently, the league spans schools such as Perrysburg and Anthony Wayne, with boys and girls enrollments over 538 each, and Maumee and Napoleon, with enrollments half of that.

