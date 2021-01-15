People turning to natural health remedies in quarantine

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We’ve all had to adjust our lives to staying home more often over the last year. Many of us have needed to figure out how to deal with our new lifestyles.

Many people are turning to nature to take some of the pressure off.

“We see a lot of people who are experiencing general stress and anxiety. We see a lot of people who say they’re having troubles sleeping,” says Libby Sigler, manager at ProMedica Natural Wellness Shop.

Sigler says many people are turning to natural remedies to help get them through the stress. She says valerian and melatonin are popular to help people sleep.

People are also looking to boost their immune systems with elderberry.

Lavender, lemon, and tea tree essential oils can fight germs, and some people find that certain scents just cheer them up.

“There are also some essential oils that can be used to boost immunity, boost your mood, that you can use in your diffuser. We also have car diffusers that you can put so you’re getting a mood boost on the way to work if you’re still working,” says Sigler.

Make sure to talk to your doctor before starting any supplement program.

