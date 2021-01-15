ProMedica updates visitor restriction guidelines

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica has changed visitor restrictions at its hospitals and outpatient surgery facilities in Ohio and Michigan. The health system eased its restrictions, downgrading its Visitor Restriction Level 3 to Level 2.

According to a press release, the change is in response to health care employees being able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“While COVID-19 remains a threat in our communities, ProMedica must balance that threat with other aspects of patient well-being that are linked to visitation,” the press release reads.

Among other changes, non-COVID_19 patients will be allowed one visitor wearing a mask. COVID-19 patients will continue to have no visitors if they are in isolation, but they may have one mask-wearing visitor if they are no longer in isolation.

