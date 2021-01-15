Advertisement

Remembering a Rocket: The Justin R. Dunlop Memorial Scholarship

Alumni wanted to ensure the legacy of their departed classmate
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jan. 14, 2021
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Alumni at the University of Toledo are helping to carry on the legacy of their departed classmate in a way that will help change the lives of students to come.

Justin Ryan Dunlop, a 2019 UT graduate from the Department of Communication, passed away unexpectedly in June of 2020.

Upon graduating with his Bachelor of Arts in Media Communication, Justin served as the creative services manager at USA Hockey in Plymouth, Michigan.

He was heavily involved during his time as a student holding many hats including the director, sports producer, and graphics coordinator for UT:10 News, the nationally recognized and award-winning student-produced weekly newscast.

Justin always expressed his love for not only sports and television production but the act of teaching.

He took pride in teaching students during his time at UToledo and contributing to their overall professional development.

Upon learning of his passing, fellow classmates Marla Gootee and Kaylee Loofbourrow asked for Justin’s family’s blessing to create a scholarship through the University of Toledo Foundation.

The Justin R. Dunlop Media Communication Memorial Scholarship will emulate Justin’s passions as well as honor his wish by providing financial assistance to other promising students with a desire to find success in either television or sports production.

To learn more about the scholarship fund, or to donate to Justin’s legacy, click here.

