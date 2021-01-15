Advertisement

Sandusky Schools offering help to parents

Dr. Stephanie Sloan said Computer Vision Syndrome can cause blurred vision, headaches, and dry...
Dr. Stephanie Sloan said Computer Vision Syndrome can cause blurred vision, headaches, and dry eyes.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Sandusky Schools is offering assistance to parents during online learning through their Blue Streak Parent University.

The new program helps adults with their student’s virtual learning. Virtual and in-person training dates are scheduled for January, February, and March. More sessions will be added in the future.

A program guide is available at scs-k12.net. Print copies of the guide are at the board office, 407 Decatur St.

For more information, contact Roderick Lewis, executive assistant to chief academic officer Vilicia Cade, at 419-984-1022.

Information for the training along with registration links on can be found at these links:

Quick Tips for Powerful Parenting During COVID virtual session: https://forms.gle/nd3owmVuAj2GhkWa9

Understanding Google Classroom: https://forms.gle/8ygTqutc6dchRh6t5

Media Balance & Wellbeing: https://forms.gle/scMwBn64Dza7epfj9

In-Person Registration: https://forms.gle/vsAiMsAzkEsmQRC6A

Virtual Registration: https://forms.gle/Tf77NCmxrqUnmz5y5

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Eerie St.
TLCHD announces Phase 1B vaccination plan
One person was hospitalized after their car overturned during a crash on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Person sent to hospital after being partially ejected during crash
In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the...
Gov. DeWine mobilizes National Guard ahead of planned armed protests
It will be carry-out and delivery only
Toledo company opening restaurant that will offer carry-out and delivery only
I-75 gas leak. January 13, 2020.
Major gas leak temporarily shuts down I-75

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, mortuary worker transports the body of a COVID-19...
Ohio surpasses 10,000 COVID deaths
Gov. DeWine visited Toledo Express Airport on Tuesday to discuss the surging COVID-19 numbers...
DeWine authoritzes more Ohio National Guardsmen to travel to Washington D.C.
File image
Two Toledo pharmacists, pharmacy restricted from dispensing opioids by federal court
Springfield Local Schools will resume in-person learning Tuesday
Springfield Local Schools will resume in-person learning Tuesday
ProMedica updates visitor restriction guidelines