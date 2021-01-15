Sandusky Schools offering help to parents

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Sandusky Schools is offering assistance to parents during online learning through their Blue Streak Parent University.

The new program helps adults with their student’s virtual learning. Virtual and in-person training dates are scheduled for January, February, and March. More sessions will be added in the future.

A program guide is available at scs-k12.net. Print copies of the guide are at the board office, 407 Decatur St.

For more information, contact Roderick Lewis, executive assistant to chief academic officer Vilicia Cade, at 419-984-1022.

Information for the training along with registration links on can be found at these links:

Quick Tips for Powerful Parenting During COVID virtual session: https://forms.gle/nd3owmVuAj2GhkWa9

Understanding Google Classroom: https://forms.gle/8ygTqutc6dchRh6t5

Media Balance & Wellbeing: https://forms.gle/scMwBn64Dza7epfj9

In-Person Registration: https://forms.gle/vsAiMsAzkEsmQRC6A

Virtual Registration: https://forms.gle/Tf77NCmxrqUnmz5y5

