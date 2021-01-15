Seniors look forward to seeing family and friends after COVID vaccine

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dozens of seniors at The Waterford at Levis Commons received the first dose of their COVID-19 Vaccine on Friday.

CVS came in to administer the doses to both residents and staff.

Senior living community residents and staff are part of vaccine group 1A and are considered at the highest risk to get COVID. Heather Barnhiser is the Sales Manager at Waterford and says 98% of the residents received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and 40% of the staff has. “I still think there’s a little bit of fear and unknown about the vaccines. But I think as they see there are others that are getting it they’re encouraged.”

