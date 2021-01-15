Springfield Local Schools will resume in-person learning Tuesday

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - School districts across the area are gearing up to go back to in-person learning, and Springfield Local Schools is up next. Students in grades K-12 will be back in the building twice a week beginning Tuesday.

Superintendent Matt Geha says the district has faced several challenges during the pandemic, staffing is one of them.

“I know parents want their kids in every day, but the impact is, can I staff a classroom in school safely, not just the teachers, but custodians, food service, a great concern is transportation,” Geha said.

Springfield is looking to hire bus drivers. The district is also concerned about kids falling behind, Superintendent Geha says,

“We are working on a few projects on what we can offer come summer and fall,” he said. “We know that and are concerned about that.”

District leaders say there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“The vaccine does give us hope,” Geha said.

The district is looking to vaccinate close to 600 employees.

“Obviously the goal is to have everybody back every day, and I can foresee that happening this year at some point,” Geha said.

