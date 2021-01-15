Tecumseh hosts Ice Sculpture Festival this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While so much has been canceled because of the pandemic, that’s not the case for an outdoor event in Lenawee County this weekend. The Ice Sculpture Festival in Tecumseh starts Saturday.

It not only provides good family entertainment, but it’s a boost to businesses too. It gives people a chance to get out of the house and safely social distance. It’s also about showing off all the historic downtown district has to offer.

“January can be a slow retail time, so it’s great to have this event to showcase our beautiful community and our beautiful downtown,” says Jenny Ryle, owner of the Eve and Annie Boutique. “People in this community have been so supportive. This will allow even more people to learn about all the great stores and restaurants we have downtown.”

Jessica Sattler, the Economic Development Director for Tecumseh, says all the events the city hosts are important, but this one takes on extra significance this year because of what we’ve all been through.

“As you can imagine, this year has been a challenge for our businesses. This community is so supportive, so they have been especially loyal to our stores and restaurants,” she explains. “We are glad to be able to host the event considering everything that has been going on. This year there will be 38 sculptures with a few surprise pieces that are larger than any we’ve done before. We have also added some life-size balloon creations.”

In addition to the sculptures and balloons, there’s also a scavenger hunt at many of the businesses.

The festival runs from noon-5 Saturday, and noon-4 Sunday. To learn more get connected to downtowntecumseh.org/events.

