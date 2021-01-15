Advertisement

Toledo company opening restaurant that will offer carry-out and delivery only

The menu will be a combination of the most popular items at Frisch’s Big Boy and Ralphie’s.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A company that’s been a big part of the local restaurant scene for decades is trying out a new business model. Bennett Enterprises will soon open a different kind of eatery in Toledo.

The company owns and operates the 10 Frisch’s Big Boy and 7 Ralphie’s restaurants in Northwest Ohio. Now they’re taking the best of both, to give you a new option when it comes to getting a meal.

After closing the Frisch’s on Secor in 2019, and the Ralphie’s on Monroe in 2020, the management team came up with an idea to put them together in a place that’s not far from both of those locations.

“We are taking the best selling items from both menus, and offering them for take-out and delivery only,” says Mary Beth Hammond, Director of Marketing for Bennett Enterprises. “We expect this to be a big success, and if it is we will open more locations like this in Northwest Ohio. This is an exciting new adventure for us.”

The new restaurant is on Monroe Street between Laskey and Talmadge.

It’s expected to open sometime this spring.

