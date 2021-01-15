Advertisement

Two Toledo pharmacists, pharmacy restricted from dispensing opioids by federal court

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Toledo pharmacists and a pharmacy have been restricted from dispensing opioids and other controlled substances after a federal court in Ohio issued a temporary restraining order.

In the civil complaint, the United States alleges Shaffer Pharmacy, its pharmacist-owner Thomas Tadsen, and pharmacist Wilson Bunton repeatedly dispensed opioids and other controlled substances in violation of the Controlled Substances Act. The complaint alleges that over a period of several years, the defendants dispensed highly addictive and highly abused prescription opioids while ignoring “red flags” — that is, obvious indications of drug diversion and drug-seeking behavior.

U.S. District Judge Jack Zouhary granted the government’s request for a temporary restraining order, which was filed along with the complaint.

The complaint alleges that the defendants failed to take steps required to resolve red flags and ensure the legitimacy of prescriptions before filling them. According to court documents, the prescriptions dispensed by the defendants often involved highly abused opioid painkillers such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, oxymorphone, buprenorphine, and fentanyl, often in dangerous combination with other prescription drugs such as benzodiazepines (i.e., sedatives indicated for the treatment of anxiety, such as Xanax), and muscle relaxants (e.g., carisoprodol, also known by its brand name, Soma).

The complaint seeks civil penalties as well as a permanent injunction against the defendants.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Eerie St.
TLCHD announces Phase 1B vaccination plan
One person was hospitalized after their car overturned during a crash on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Person sent to hospital after being partially ejected during crash
In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the...
Gov. DeWine mobilizes National Guard ahead of planned armed protests
It will be carry-out and delivery only
Toledo company opening restaurant that will offer carry-out and delivery only
I-75 gas leak. January 13, 2020.
Major gas leak temporarily shuts down I-75

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, mortuary worker transports the body of a COVID-19...
Ohio surpasses 10,000 COVID deaths
Gov. DeWine visited Toledo Express Airport on Tuesday to discuss the surging COVID-19 numbers...
DeWine authoritzes more Ohio National Guardsmen to travel to Washington D.C.
Springfield Local Schools will resume in-person learning Tuesday
Springfield Local Schools will resume in-person learning Tuesday
ProMedica updates visitor restriction guidelines