Advertisement

Work continues to repair broken gas line in downtown

Columbia Gas says road closures could extend into weekend due to extent of damage
Gas line struck in downtown Toledo
Gas line struck in downtown Toledo
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The gas line break that closed down I-75 overnight Wednesday continues to plague downtown Toledo as crews work to repair the damaged line.

Crews are working around the clock to repair the damage to a 16-inch gas line at 14th and Washington streets that was damaged by a construction crew. The gas leak shut down I-75 through downtown for more than 90 minutes Wednesday night.

According to Columbia Gas, road closures could extend into the weekend due to the extent of the damage. The gas company said its monitoring the affected area.

The following roadways are currently closed:

  • I-75 North entrance ramp at Washington St. and 14th
  • Washington St. from 10th to 17th St.
  • 11th - 17th streets between Monroe St. and Washington St.

Columbia Gas encourages residents who smell gas to call 1-800-344-4077.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Eerie St.
TLCHD announces Phase 1B vaccination plan
One person was hospitalized after their car overturned during a crash on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Person sent to hospital after being partially ejected during crash
In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the...
Gov. DeWine mobilizes National Guard ahead of planned armed protests
It will be carry-out and delivery only
Toledo company opening restaurant that will offer carry-out and delivery only
I-75 gas leak. January 13, 2020.
Major gas leak temporarily shuts down I-75

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, mortuary worker transports the body of a COVID-19...
Ohio surpasses 10,000 COVID deaths
Gov. DeWine visited Toledo Express Airport on Tuesday to discuss the surging COVID-19 numbers...
DeWine authoritzes more Ohio National Guardsmen to travel to Washington D.C.
File image
Two Toledo pharmacists, pharmacy restricted from dispensing opioids by federal court
Springfield Local Schools will resume in-person learning Tuesday
Springfield Local Schools will resume in-person learning Tuesday
ProMedica updates visitor restriction guidelines