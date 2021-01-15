Work continues to repair broken gas line in downtown

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The gas line break that closed down I-75 overnight Wednesday continues to plague downtown Toledo as crews work to repair the damaged line.

Crews are working around the clock to repair the damage to a 16-inch gas line at 14th and Washington streets that was damaged by a construction crew. The gas leak shut down I-75 through downtown for more than 90 minutes Wednesday night.

According to Columbia Gas, road closures could extend into the weekend due to the extent of the damage. The gas company said its monitoring the affected area.

The following roadways are currently closed:

I-75 North entrance ramp at Washington St. and 14th

Washington St. from 10th to 17th St.

11th - 17th streets between Monroe St. and Washington St.

Columbia Gas encourages residents who smell gas to call 1-800-344-4077.

