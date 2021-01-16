Advertisement

Acoustics for Autism needs fundraising help with March festival in doubt

By Kayla Molander
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last year’s 13th annual Acoustics for Autism festival was record-breaking. It raised more than $100,000 for local families.

Even though the festival likely can’t happen this year, organizers are still working to give families a boost.

The first Sunday in March is typically the day when Ye Olde Cock n Bull will welcome in people for the Acoustics for Autism fundraiser, but this year, things will look a little different.

“I always enjoy Dan in my life. He’s made me a better person, but there’s a lot of expensive therapies. You want to do the best for your child. You want to do everything you can,” says Dee Dowling.

Dowling’s son, Danny, has autism spectrum disorder. He’s non-verbal. They have been attending Acoustics for Autism since the beginning, and the fundraiser has helped them with costs.

“It started as a small get together with a bunch of musicians who donated their time all day, raised a bunch of money unexpectedly. It went directly into the pockets of people who really needed it. and it’s grown every year since,” says Scott Haynes, spokesperson for Project iAm, the non-profit that puts on the festival.

This year the event is shrinking and unlikely to happen at all.

“It stinks because the need is still there,” says Haynes.

So Project iAm is still working with its sponsors to fill the need. There will be an online silent auction, and they need donations and sponsors.

Every dollar will go directly to local families like the Dowlings.

“It helped pay for so many things for Dan, and we’re just really thankful that it’s in our life. And the people there are amazing,” says Dowling.

Even though there’s not going to be a concert, you can still drop off items for the silent auction at Ye Olde Cock n Bull or the Village Idiot in downtown Maumee.

To learn more about the festival, or how to donate or sponsor, you can visit the website.

