Bodies of two men found in Adrian

ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - A person of interest is in custody after fleeing from Adrian Police and crashing a vehicle shortly after officers discovered the bodies of two men inside a residence.

It happened Friday, January 15, 2021, at about 10:30 P.M. on the 900 block of Frank St. in Adrian.

Police say they went to a residence to check on the welfare of the people inside. Officers discovered the bodies of two adult men. They are not yet releasing the circumstances surrounding their deaths or identifying the deceased.

Officers located a person of interest who drove away from the scene and crashed, then got out of a vehicle and ran. Police tracked down that individual and took the person of interest into custody without further incident.

Adrian Police tell 13abc they will identify the person of interest after a formal arraignment this upcoming week.

According to a news release from Adrian Police, officers were assisted by the Lenawee County Sherriff Department, Madison Township Police, Michigan State Police, RHINO and the Michigan State Police Crime Lab.

Additionally, if you have any information, Adrian Police are urging you to contact Detective Sergeant Rufner at 517-264-4808, or email APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

