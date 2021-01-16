Advertisement

Bodies of two men found in Adrian

Adrian Police arrested a person of interest who drove away and crashed
File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - A person of interest is in custody after fleeing from Adrian Police and crashing a vehicle shortly after officers discovered the bodies of two men inside a residence.

It happened Friday, January 15, 2021, at about 10:30 P.M. on the 900 block of Frank St. in Adrian.

Police say they went to a residence to check on the welfare of the people inside. Officers discovered the bodies of two adult men. They are not yet releasing the circumstances surrounding their deaths or identifying the deceased.

Officers located a person of interest who drove away from the scene and crashed, then got out of a vehicle and ran. Police tracked down that individual and took the person of interest into custody without further incident.

Adrian Police tell 13abc they will identify the person of interest after a formal arraignment this upcoming week.

According to a news release from Adrian Police, officers were assisted by the Lenawee County Sherriff Department, Madison Township Police, Michigan State Police, RHINO and the Michigan State Police Crime Lab.

Additionally, if you have any information, Adrian Police are urging you to contact Detective Sergeant Rufner at 517-264-4808, or email APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can claim any unreceived funds on your taxes.
Stimulus money still on the way for millions of Americans
Kenneth Marshall was arrested after DNA evidence linked him to the 2000 murder.
DNA evidence leads to arrest in 21-year-old murder
It will be carry-out and delivery only
Toledo company opening restaurant that will offer carry-out and delivery only
ProMedica updates visitor restriction guidelines
Northern Lakes League announces plans for additions, realignment

Latest News

Jan. 16, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Jan. 16, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Man shot and killed Saturday morning in Toledo
Jan. 16, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Jan. 16, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
For over a year, Dennis Miller says the parking lot lights at the North Towne Commons Shopping...
Toledo man calls for help to bring light back to his community