Lucas County urges patience when signing up for COVID vaccine

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is asking for patience when signing up for an appointment for the COVID vaccine.

If you’ve pre-registered you will receive a reminder email to sign up when your age group is eligible. But you still have to go back to the Lucas County Health Department website to sign up for an appointment to get your vaccine.

There are 23 different sites that eventually will be giving out the vaccines. They include the major health care systems in the area ProMedica, Mercy Health, UTMC, and McLaren St. Lukes. You can make appointments with these systems now on the health department’s website.

Kroger is making its appointments next week when it gets its doses. You need to check back to the website at that time.

Riverside and Rams Health Care you need to call them to make an appointment.

Rams Health Center

Call to Schedule: 419-442-7702

222 McTigue Dr.

Toledo, OH 43620

Riverside Community Health Center

Call to Schedule: 567-318-3900

405 Woodville Rd

Toledo, OH 43623

