Man shot and killed Saturday morning in Toledo

Officers are identifying the deceased as a 55-year-old man
(WDBJ)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo Police are searching for a killer after officers found a man shot to death early Saturday morning.

Officers made the discovery at 1:06 A.M. January 16, 2021. Police were dispatched to 2330 Fulton St. to investigate a report of a person shot. Officers say they located a man who had at least one gunshot wound. He did not survive and was pronounced dead.

According to Toledo Police, that man who was murdered is 55 years old. They add he has been identified, but investigators are not yet releasing his name to the public.

Meantime, a search continues for a suspect who remains on the loose. If you have any information, contact Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

