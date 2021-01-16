Toledo man calls for help to bring light back to his community

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo resident Dennis Miller says over the past year he has reached out to Kroger and the property owner of the North Towne Commons Shopping Center trying to get answers to restore light to the store’s parking lot, all with no success.

“There’s no street lights, there’s no traffic lights,” said Dennis Miller. “There are transients walking through, all kinds of people just wandering down these sidewalks... somebody is going to get run over.”

Miller explains that there has been several lights at this strip malls’ entrance and Kroger store parking lot that have not worked in months.

“There’s 3 lights when you are coming in, there are these 4 lights over here, they haven’t been on in years,” said Miller.

Miller lives across the street from North Town Commons. Miller says without light his feeling of of security is lost. =

“There’s just a lot of racing through the parking lot, they don’t slow down, there’s no courtesy anymore,” said Miller. “There’s a lot of people who go to this Kroger’s all night long.”

For over a year Miller was on a mission to get the lights back on. Miller told 13abc he contacted Kroger locally, and management at its headquarters, as well as the property owners’ of North Town Commons, all with no luck.

“If it’s Kroger’s fault fix it, if it’s somebody else’s fault or whoever else’s fix it,” said Miller. “It doesn’t take much to do.”

According to the Lucas County Auditor’s website, Kroger owns the property that houses the non-working lights. 13abc reached out to Kroger officials today to address Miller’s concern. Amy McCormick, Kroger’s cooperate Affairs Manage issued this statement:

“Kroger is committed to providing our associates and customers with a safe place to work and shop. We have electricians on site today and we will fix the lights as soon as possible.”

After13abc contacted Kroger, crews came out and officially restored the lights at the store’s parking lot. Dennis Miller spoke with 13abc after the lights were repaired and shared his appreciation for his problem getting resolved.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.