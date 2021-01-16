Advertisement

Toledo man calls for help to bring light back to his community

For over a year, Dennis Miller says the parking lot lights at the North Towne Commons Shopping Center on Alexis Road have not worked.
By Jack Bassett
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo resident Dennis Miller says over the past year he has reached out to Kroger and the property owner of the North Towne Commons Shopping Center trying to get answers to restore light to the store’s parking lot, all with no success.

“There’s no street lights, there’s no traffic lights,” said Dennis Miller. “There are transients walking through, all kinds of people just wandering down these sidewalks... somebody is going to get run over.”

Miller explains that there has been several lights at this strip malls’ entrance and Kroger store parking lot that have not worked in months.

“There’s 3 lights when you are coming in, there are these 4 lights over here, they haven’t been on in years,” said Miller.

Miller lives across the street from North Town Commons. Miller says without light his feeling of of security is lost. =

“There’s just a lot of racing through the parking lot, they don’t slow down, there’s no courtesy anymore,” said Miller. “There’s a lot of people who go to this Kroger’s all night long.”

For over a year Miller was on a mission to get the lights back on. Miller told 13abc he contacted Kroger locally, and management at its headquarters, as well as the property owners’ of North Town Commons, all with no luck.

“If it’s Kroger’s fault fix it, if it’s somebody else’s fault or whoever else’s fix it,” said Miller. “It doesn’t take much to do.”

According to the Lucas County Auditor’s website, Kroger owns the property that houses the non-working lights. 13abc reached out to Kroger officials today to address Miller’s concern. Amy McCormick, Kroger’s cooperate Affairs Manage issued this statement:

“Kroger is committed to providing our associates and customers with a safe place to work and shop. We have electricians on site today and we will fix the lights as soon as possible.”

After13abc contacted Kroger, crews came out and officially restored the lights at the store’s parking lot. Dennis Miller spoke with 13abc after the lights were repaired and shared his appreciation for his problem getting resolved.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can claim any unreceived funds on your taxes.
Stimulus money still on the way for millions of Americans
Kenneth Marshall was arrested after DNA evidence linked him to the 2000 murder.
DNA evidence leads to arrest in 21-year-old murder
It will be carry-out and delivery only
Toledo company opening restaurant that will offer carry-out and delivery only
ProMedica updates visitor restriction guidelines
AP source: President Donald Trump to leave Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning, before...
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden’s inauguration

Latest News

There is a COVID-19 Vaccine hotline you can call to answer any questions and concerns you might...
Lucas County urges patience when signing up for COVID vaccine
A boy dances at Acoustics for Autism 2020.
Acoustics for Autism needs fundraising help with March festival in doubt
Acoustics for Autism 2021
Acoustics for Autism 2021
Two Toledo pharmacists, pharmacy restricted from dispensing opioids by federal court
Two Toledo pharmacists, pharmacy restricted from dispensing opioids by federal court