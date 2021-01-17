Advertisement

1/16: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Up to 1″ snow possible Sunday through Monday
By Dan Smith
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Snow showers will return for Sunday, with up to 1″ of accumulation possible -- and a few lingering flakes into MLK Day on Monday as well. Highs will be chipped away at by a couple of degrees through the midweek, ending up near freezing by Wednesday -- before another quick shot of the low-40s for Thursday. Temperatures will tumble even further past freezing into the 20s for next weekend, though so far any significant snow will wait at least another week.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot and killed Saturday morning in Toledo
For over a year, Dennis Miller says the parking lot lights at the North Towne Commons Shopping...
Toledo man calls for help to bring light back to his community
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
File image
Bodies of two men found in Adrian
Kenneth Marshall was arrested after DNA evidence linked him to the 2000 murder.
DNA evidence leads to arrest in 21-year-old murder

Latest News

1/16: Dan's Saturday 11pm Forecast
1/16: Dan's Saturday Evening Forecast
1/16: Dan's Saturday Evening Forecast
Jan. 16, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Jan. 16, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Jan. 16, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Jan. 16, 2021: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast