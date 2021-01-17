1/16: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Snow showers will return for Sunday, with up to 1″ of accumulation possible -- and a few lingering flakes into MLK Day on Monday as well. Highs will be chipped away at by a couple of degrees through the midweek, ending up near freezing by Wednesday -- before another quick shot of the low-40s for Thursday. Temperatures will tumble even further past freezing into the 20s for next weekend, though so far any significant snow will wait at least another week.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.