Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
Special Reports Live
Live Newscasts
Search
Home
News
Agriculture
Crime
Economy
Education
Energy
Entertainment
Environment
International
Investigation
Military
National
Regional
State
Science
Technology
Election Results
National Results Map
Live Newscasts
Weather
Ask A Meteorologist
13abc First Warning Weather App
Sports
Scoreboard
Special Reports Live
About Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Gas Prices
Live Action Cams
Closings & Delays
Your Vote
Restaurant Report Card
Conklin And Company
Bridges
Advertise With Us
Mr. Food
Best Of Class
MomsEveryday
COVID-19 Map
First Responder of the Week
Community Calendar
Newsletter
Programming Schedule
Submit Photos and Video
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Special Weather Statement is in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
1/17: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast
By
Dan Smith
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST
|
Updated: 2 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Man shot and killed Saturday morning in Toledo
Toledo man calls for help to bring light back to his community
Bodies of two men found in Adrian
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
Crash kills Wapakoneta teenager; seriously injures another
Latest News
1/17: Dan's Sunday Evening Forecast
Jan. 17, 2021: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
Jan. 17, 2021: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
1/16: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast