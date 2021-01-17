Confusion as people try to get COVID vaccine

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - In Lucas County, we’re hearing from viewers confused about the vaccine rollout. Some people who thought they were in the system still haven’t heard from anyone.

Dean McKay enlisted in the Army in 1962. Which, in an odd way, prepared him for the COVID vaccine.

“During basic training, I had 17 shots in one day. So if I can do that I can take this silly thing,” said McKay.

He pre-registered on the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department’s website days ago. He’s over 80, he’s in line for the vaccine but he’d not heard from anyone. Only an initial prompt saying his information was received.

“I’ve heard nothing,” said McKay.

Here’s the confusion: If you preregistered, that didn’t register you for one of the couple thousand vaccine appointments available in Lucas County.

“That preregistration, again, was to make sure we had contact information because we did not know what was going to happen relative to ODH and this rollout,” said Eric Zgodzinski of the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

We showed the health department comments to McKay and went back to the website. That’s where individual hospitals have links for the signs ups. After a few clicks, an appointment was found for next week. Confusion many people might experience.

“It’s frustrating because I want to get out of here. We don’t go anywhere,” said McKay.

The health department is asking for patience. If spots are filled, the hope is to open more appointments as more doses arrive.

