Crash kills Wapakoneta teenager; seriously injures another

By Christina Williams
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LIMA, Ohio (WTVG) - A developing story out of the Lima area. A teenager is dead and another teen is seriously hurt after a car accident.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say the driver, Layla Yoakam,17, was driving on Fort Amanda Road in Lima this afternoon when her car went off the right side of the road. The car hit a fence, a pole and a tree before overturning.

Yoakam died at the hospital. Her passenger, a 16-year-old girl, was rushed to the hospital in Lima and then transferred to a hospital in Toledo. She was last listed in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

