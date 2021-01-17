Advertisement

Shotspotter call alerts police to shooting victim

A man was found shot off W. Central in the Old West End
TPD investigates Saturday evening shooting
TPD investigates Saturday evening shooting(KWTX)
By Christina Williams
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting in the Old West End. According to police, they received a ShotSpotter alert of shots fire on W. Central near N. Detroit in the Old West End. When police arrived, they say they found a man behind a building in an alley.

He had been shot and was taken to the hospital. Police says the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The shooting is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot and killed Saturday morning in Toledo
For over a year, Dennis Miller says the parking lot lights at the North Towne Commons Shopping...
Toledo man calls for help to bring light back to his community
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
File image
Bodies of two men found in Adrian
Kenneth Marshall was arrested after DNA evidence linked him to the 2000 murder.
DNA evidence leads to arrest in 21-year-old murder

Latest News

According to TPS officials, the decision to allow sports once again comes after the...
TPS athletic activities resume
1/16: Dan's Saturday 11pm Forecast
File image
Crash kills Wapakoneta teenager; seriously injures another
1/16: Dan's Saturday Evening Forecast
1/16: Dan's Saturday Evening Forecast