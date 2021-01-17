Shotspotter call alerts police to shooting victim

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting in the Old West End. According to police, they received a ShotSpotter alert of shots fire on W. Central near N. Detroit in the Old West End. When police arrived, they say they found a man behind a building in an alley.

He had been shot and was taken to the hospital. Police says the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The shooting is under investigation.

