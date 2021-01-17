Advertisement

“Sir Salts-A-Lot,” “Snowmaggedon,” “Winter Snowdier” among MDOT plow names

Michigan Department of Transportation taking names for more than 250 snowplows
MDOT's interactive map now shows the names of snowplows on the roadways, including "Snowmaggedon."(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Michigan (WTVG) - Plowasaurus Rex, Snowboni, and Snow Can Do are working to clear paths for drivers on roadways in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Transportation renamed the snowplows based on suggestions from the public.

Plowy McPlowface? Already there.

In a news release, MDOT explained the naming of snowplows was inspired by TrafficScotland.org. Now, when you click the interactive MI Drive map and hover over the vehicles, you will see their unique names. Most of them are still labeled as “Maintenance Vehicle.” However, several snowplows in the Southwest Region of MDOT already have new names.

That includes “Sir Salts-A-Lot,” “Git Snow Git,” “Snowmaggedon,” and “Winter Snowdier.”

MDOT also points out three others, “Tiger,” “Chill Bill,” and “Frosty.” They are all suggestions from 5th graders at Fair Plain East Elementary in Benton Harbor where Tiger is the school mascot and his namesake snowplow will now be on duty along M-63 near the school.

The MI Drive map also offers you a chance to click each icon indicating a snowplow, which will open a larger image window where you can see a view of the current road conditions through the windshield of the vehicle in service.

You can also submit your own suggestions for names.

MDOT plans to name more than 250 snowplows and is encouraging groups and organizations to submit ideas as a way of adopting a snowplow while promoting education about transportation.

Everyone is welcome to submit names at www.Michigan.gov/NameMISnowplow. To be considered as a candidate, the name must be “G-rated and family friendly.” No famous names, characters, or brand names will be used. Staff members from the seven MDOT regions will name their own snowplows based on suggestions on the list.

