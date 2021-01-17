Advertisement

The Toledo Clinic offers COVID-19 vaccine to police officers

This comes after discouragement from Governor DeWine of providers giving additional vaccines to people outside the state’s current phased plan
The clinic had pre-vaccination checklists for COVID-19 recipients laid out at the front desk,...
The clinic had pre-vaccination checklists for COVID-19 recipients laid out at the front desk, but said no officials could speak with 13abc Sunday afternoon.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with the Oregon Police Department confirmed with 13abc that employees were notified yesterday of the potential opportunity for open appointments to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at The Toledo Clinic off Secor Road in Toledo for Sunday, January 17th and Monday, January 18th.

Officials with the Toledo Lucas County Health Department were not aware of the clinic taking place, later telling 13abc they did not supply the Toledo Clinic with the vaccines, and they are not named as a provider by the Ohio Department of Health.

The Toledo Clinic did not have anyone present who could comment on camera when 13abc was on there Sunday afternoon, but later, a spokesperson passed along this statement from their officials.

They were our contingency preloaded vaccines. If these were not used by our Doctors, Nurses, and health care providers, they would have gone to waste, so we used it for other front line personnel.

The Pfizer Coronavirus vaccine has a short shelf life and were about to expire.

Henry Naddaf MD, President & Michael D’Eramo, Chief Administrative Officer Toledo Clinic

