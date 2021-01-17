TPS athletic activities resume

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After nearly two months of no sports, TPS action is back.

“It’s a joy,” said Rogers High School Assitant Boys’ Basketball Coach Tony Kynard. “It’s a joy to see these kids back in the gym.”

This week TPS district officials allowed teams to begin practices and now competition is officially underway.

“Tps has really done a great job,” said Coach Kynard. “I’m really pleased and really proud of what TPS has put together for the kids to get back on the court.”

On November 23rd district leaders shut down all sports due to a growing number of COVID-19 cases. Now kids are back on the court but with some new rules:

All spectators are required to mask up at all times. Tickets are limited to two per athlete. And coaches are asked to educate their players on ways to limit the spread of the virus.

“I just talk to my kids about being as safe as possible,” said Start High School Head Basketball Coach Matt Wortham. “We’ve got a month and a half worth of a season, so I talk to them and say give me a month and a half of not doing much.”

At Start High School ‚ the boys’ basketball team hit the court for their first game of the season Friday night. The district allowed gameplay between Toledo City League teams earlier this week. After nearly a year without competition students and coaches agree it’s good to be back.

“It was 310 days since we had our last game, that’s a lot,” said Coach Wortham. “I’m just excited to coach, the kids are excited to play, and hopefully we don’t get canceled at all and we can have the best season we can.”

According to TPS officials, the decision to allow sports once again comes after the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department passed along its’ guidance about safety protocols and the implementation of strict safety guidelines for athletes, coaches, officials, and spectators.

