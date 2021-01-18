Car lands on roof during Sunday crash on I-475
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person went to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash Sunday evening on I-475 near Corey Rd.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a minivan slowed in the left lane of the highway, which caused traffic to slow. A semi-truck could not stop in time and struck a car, causing it to flip on its top and hitting two other vehicles.
The driver of the car that flipped was taken to ProMedica Flower Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the semi was cited.
