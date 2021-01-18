Culver’s to open second location in Toledo area

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - If you love butter burgers and cheese curds, you’re in luck -- a second Culver’s location is opening in the Toledo area.

A second location is under construction in the Spring Meadows Shopping Center in Holland. According to the franchise owner, they plan to be up and running sometime in June.

The Holland location joins another on Navarre in Oregon, which is opening soon.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.